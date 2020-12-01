Thane: One dead, 4 injured after being hit by speeding dumper in Bhiwandi

Thane: One person died while four were injured after being hit by a speeding dumper in Bhiwandi. According to the police, the dumper driver who was drunk while driving has been arrested by police.

The accused hit around four vehicles — including a van, car, and two bikes. One of the tempo drivers succumbed to serious injuries in this incident.

The incident took place at around 7:30 AM on Monday, between the Ambadi-Vajreshwari route in Bhiwandi.

"The drunk driver of dumper collided with a tempo coming from the opposite direction, injuring the tempo driver, Yashwant Duttatray Patil (47), who succumbed to serious injuries. The accident took place near Savroli village, when victim was on his way to buy vegetables," informed police official.

The accident also affected other vehicles, including a car and a van, which were lined behind the tempo. Moreover, the dumper again collided against two bikes after moving a few distance ahead on the same stretch.

This led to damage to the vehicles, while motorists plying on the aforementioned vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

"The dumper driver was caught by the locals and was handed over to the local police. The case has been registered against accused under sections of Motor Vehicle act and provisions of IPC, at Ganeshpuri police, in Bhiwandi," informed police official, from Bhiwandi.