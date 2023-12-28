Thane: Oil Tanker Overturns On Ghodbunder Road, Driver Injured; Video Surfaces

Oil tanker overturns on Thane's Ghodbunder road at 6:12 AM |

An oil tanker overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, injuring its driver, civic officials said.

The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat.

The accident happened near the Patlipada bridge

Traffic movement on the road was affected for some time, they said. The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The driver received minor injuries

The vehicle driver received minor injuries and was hospitalised, he said. As the tanker overturned, the oil spilled from it on the road. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and carried out the cleaning operation, the official said.