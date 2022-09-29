Thane offices of PFI shut; board from Navi Mumbai office removed

NIA raided PFI's Navi Mumbai office on Tuesday | ANI

The board of the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) office in Navi Mumbai was taken down on Wednesday by authorities amidst heavy security. The office is located in sector 23 at Nerul, officials said.

Offices of PFI located in the Thane district are shut following the recent crackdown on its activists and the ban.

The police and crime branch officials arrested four activists of the banned organisation from Thane district- two from Mumbra and one each from Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns, on Tuesday during the state-wide swoop.

The Union government on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.