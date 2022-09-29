e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane offices of PFI shut; board from Navi Mumbai office removed

Thane offices of PFI shut; board from Navi Mumbai office removed

The Union government on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
NIA raided PFI's Navi Mumbai office on Tuesday | ANI

The board of the banned Popular Front of India's (PFI) office in Navi Mumbai was taken down on Wednesday by authorities amidst heavy security. The office is located in sector 23 at Nerul, officials said.

Offices of PFI located in the Thane district are shut following the recent crackdown on its activists and the ban.

The police and crime branch officials arrested four activists of the banned organisation from Thane district- two from Mumbra and one each from Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns, on Tuesday during the state-wide swoop.

Read Also
PFI's Twitter handle withheld in India after govt issues 'takedown' order
article-image

The Union government on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane offices of PFI shut; board from Navi Mumbai office removed

Thane offices of PFI shut; board from Navi Mumbai office removed

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Mumbai updates: Bus catches fire in Kalyan; mishap averted due to passengers' vigil

Thane: ACB detains govt official, professor of city college and two others for taking bribe from...

Thane: ACB detains govt official, professor of city college and two others for taking bribe from...

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins

Mumbai: Woman arrested for duping jeweller with fake gold coins