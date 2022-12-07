Thane| NRI citizen should approach court: KDMC dy commissioner

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh on Monday, December 5 said that they could not initiate any action in the case of the a 70-year-old NRI whose 2,185sqm plot in Dombivali’s Daulat Niwas was usurped by an unknown builder who built a residential complex Orchid Phase-III (A&B). He advised that the person concerned approach the Bombay High Court for justice.

The Free Press Journal had reported on November 26, 2022, the struggle of Mr Feroz Kanchwala (70) now a resident of Breach Candy, who claims to be the rightful owner, to reclaim his land.

When this correspondent met the deputy commissioner, he said, “The case of this senior citizen could be genuine, but if the builder has already built a residential complex where more than hundred families are staying, it becomes difficult for the civic body to vacate them, which is a long procedure. The senior citizen should move the Bombay High Court if he needs justice.”

Mr Kanchwala had bought the plot under survey number 238/2/R at Mauje in KDMC jurisdiction on Dec 24, 1965 through a conveyance deed from one Govind Ramchandra Sawant and others. Kanchwala later moved to London and settled with his wife in 1966.