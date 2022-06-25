Thane: No water for Kalyan residents on June 28 due to repair work

Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: On Tuesday, June 28 the residents of Kalyan East and West will not be able to get the water as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will be carrying out maintenance and repair work on the plant supplying water to Mohan Udanchan Kendra on the banks of Ulhas river which supplies water to Kalyan East and West.

Pramod More, KDMC, executive engineer, water supply department said, "Raw water is taken from Ulhas river near Mohan Udanchan Kendra and processed. The water is sent from Mohane to the water purification center at Barave and from there it is distributed in Kalyan East and West areas. MSEDCL will undertake maintenance and repair work on the power plant supplying power to Mohan Udhanchan Kendra on Tuesday morning at 9 am and it will continue till 9 pm. During this period the water lifting, purification process will be closed and the water supply to Kalyan East and West will be cut off from 9 am to 9 pm on Tuesday."

More appealed all the residents that, "As the maintenance work will be carried out there will be no water for the residents of Kalyan East and West on Tuesday and the reason residents should store enough water on Monday. As water supply will be cut off on Tuesday, low pressure water is likely in some areas on Wednesday."

Read Also Thane: Music school to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar