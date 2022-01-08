Thane: Nine doctors of Kalwa hospital, suspected of flouting COVID-19 rules, test positive; hospital denies accusation

Around nine doctor's from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa tested positive for covid-19. Sources from the hospital claimed that these doctors had attended a farewell program of a medical superintendent held in the hospital, which took place without following social distancing and wearing masks. However, authorities from the hospital denied the allegation claiming these doctors are resident doctors who are treating covid-19 patients on a daily basis.

On December 30, a farewell program was held in the Kalwa hospital premises. The program was organised for Dr Mehul Mahendra Thakkar, medical superintendent of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, who retired on December 31. The program was attended by more than 100 doctors, staff and faculty. However, sources and the picture we had clearly showed that the doctors were violating the covid-19 norms. They were not wearing masks nor seen following the social distancing.

Dr. Prasad Patil, medical officer, Thane Municipal Corporation confirmed about 9 doctors from Kalwa hospital tested positive. He also said around 46 other medical staff at various hospital and COVID-19 centres in Thane were also tested positive. When questioned whether the 9 doctors were the same who attended the farewell program he said he was not aware about any such program.

Meanwhile, when he contacted Bhimrao Jadhav, the dean of Kalwa hospital he accepted that a farewell program was organised in the hospital on December 30 and said it was held wearing a mask and following the social distancing norms.

Jadhav denied the allegation about the doctors attending the program and said, "The program was attended by most of the faculties and not doctors. However, the doctors who had tested positive are resident and practicing doctors, who are daily treating patients at the OPD and are in regular contact with patients. With the cases increasing across the state, the figure of positive patients is going high. Out of the 10 tested patients around 5 to 6 are tested positive. In such a situation the resident doctors who are treating them have been tested positive. The variant is a community spread," added Jadhav.

ALSO READ COVID-19: Quarantine center made for Thane Central Jail inmates in Kalwa school

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:08 PM IST