Thane: Nigerian arrested with 250 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakhs in Mumbra

The Mumbra police in Thane have arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national with possession of 250 grams of crystal mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakhs. The police have formed a special team of around five people to make Mumbra free from drugs.

The police said on November 29, the special team tracking NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substance act) received information about a person coming near Diva dumping ground for a deal of narcotic substance. However, the special team headed by police sub-inspector, Harshad Kale along with police constable Dhananjay Ghodke, Umesh Rajput, Bhushan Khainar and Ravidas Jadhav laid a trap near the Diva dumping ground, Diva Shil road.

"As per information the team arrested the foriegn national identified as Sunde Injico Ojaku 44, who is staying in Kharghar. We had seized 250 grams of crystal mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakhs from him and two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3,590," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

Venkat Andhale, assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa Division said, "The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 3. We are further establishing his supply and link chain. We are investigating to check where he was getting the drugs from and who all he was supplying it to," he added.

Andhale further said we had formed a team of a police sub-inspector and four police constables who are only dealing with cases of NDPS. Our aim is to make Mumbra drugs free.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:49 PM IST