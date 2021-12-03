Mumbra youths walk to Thane collector's office demanding playground for residents in area

Taking up the issue of basic amenities from Mumbra, around five youngsters walked to the Thane collector office demanding a playground for residents of Mumbra.

The protector's claim with no playground in Mumbra, the coming generation is taking the wrong way and are getting involved in anti-social activities and drug addiction.

On Thursday, the five youngsters, including Rashid Qadri, Mustafa Memon, Mushir Shaikh, Rukhsar Khan and Jaffar Khan protested by walking from Kausav Talao at 11:30 am to the Thane collector's office where they reached around 3 pm.

The five youths from the AIMIM students wing (Mumbra-Kalwa) gave the memorandum to Thane deputy collector Sudham Pardeshi. The youths walked and raised their voice for the betterment of sports and youth in the city.

Rashid Qadri, president of AIMIM student wing (Mumbra-Kalwa) said, "With a huge population bearing Mumbra, we don't have a single playground, which is the basic amenities of the city. If the authorities check the plans we have two reserve vacant and open plots near Mittal ground. We requested the authorities to utilize the land before they are encroached by any anti-social elements," added Qadri.

Jaffar Shaikh, a social activist and member of AIMIM said, "If we have a playground, then youngsters could spend time playing cricket or any other sports activities. But with no playground, they are either addicted to drugs or busy using the mobile phone and addicted to the games and getting lazy. If any youngsters keep themselves into sports activity it helps them stay fit as well as keeps them aside from a stressful life," added Shaikh.

The youngsters appeal to the authorities to look into the matter or they will further carry out a rally for the demand.

"We showed the authority the complete reserved plot vacant presently. Our mothers and sisters take their kids to hills risking their lives on bypasses and highways. If there's a playground for kids it will entertain them and the small kids would not be busy seeing mobile phones," added Shaikh.

