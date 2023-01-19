Thane: NGO to fund education of Metro mishap victim's two daughters

Thane: The Samata Youth Foundation NGO from Thane has come forward to provide educational assistance to the two daughters of Sunita Kamble who was killed in an accident at a Metro construction site in Thane on Jan 5. Ms Kamble was on the highway in front of Viviana Mall (Thane) when an iron plate placed for the support of a pillar fell onto her.

Samata Youth Foundation president Aditya Dhumal said, “Ms Kamble was forced to collect garbage for a living after the death of her husband and her two daughters, studying in Class 10 and 11, were dependent on her. So we decided to bear their education expenses.”

Consultant for the foundation, Rajan Dhumal promised the sisters that they will be looked after and receive all possible support for education (fees and other study materials) in the future as well. Mr Dhumal also appealed to other philanthropic individuals to come forward and help the siblings.

