Thane News: Water Crisis In Shahapur Taluka Forces Women To Spend Hours Fetching Water As Tanker Dependence Rises

Thane, March 4: The worsening water crisis in Shahapur Taluka has assumed alarming proportions, with increasing dependence on water tankers severely impacting the health and dignity of women across several villages.

Drying wells, shrinking local water sources, and erratic piped supply have forced women to spend long hours each day fetching water, often at the cost of their physical and mental well-being.

Villages struggle for daily water needs

In villages and hamlets such as Gavtha, Telamwadi, Dubachiwadi, Katwarwadi, Hiwalwadi, Kolyachiwadi, Shidwadi, Bhendichiwadi, Bhagatwadi, Bauddhawada, Khadakwadi, Aghanwadi, Kharambyachi Wadi, Chinchwadi, Panota, Nirgudwadi, Kavatya Wadi, and Daryachiwadi—home to a combined population of over 3,500 residents—women say their daily routine revolves entirely around securing water.

Women recount daily hardships

“From early morning till late at night we are either waiting in queues or carrying heavy pots,” said residents Malu Humne, Pappu Wagh, Prakash Khodka, Laxmi Wagh, Ganesh Thakre, Rama Aghan, Savita Songal, and Savitri Ughade while speaking to FPJ. They pointed out that the struggle for water not only affects their health but also undermines their dignity.

Tanker supply arrangements by authorities

According to officials from the Water Supply Department of the Shahapur Panchayat Samiti, four tankers were approved from February 17, 2026, to supply water in the taluka.

Areas including Kasara Khurd, Kothale, Dhamani, and Washala Gram Panchayats, along with Narlwadi, Pardhawadi, Patol Pada, Navin Badi, Umbarkhand, Bhoyepada, Musle Pada, Sakharam Pada, and Rai Wadi, are currently being supplied water, covering a total population of 4,441 people. A proposal worth ₹17.29 crore has been sanctioned for water supply measures.

By the end of June, officials estimate that as many as 44 tankers may be required to meet the growing demand.

Irony of a ‘taluka of dams’

Ironically, Shahapur—often referred to as the “taluka of dams”—continues to spend crores annually on tanker-based supply instead of becoming tanker-free.

At the same time, several major water schemes appear to be mired in delays and alleged irregularities, raising questions about long-term planning.

Health concerns among women

Local health workers report a rise in back pain, joint pain, and spinal issues among women due to the repeated lifting of heavy water containers.

Cases of heat exhaustion, blood pressure fluctuations, skin ailments, and urinary tract infections are also on the rise, aggravated by inadequate water for personal hygiene. Health experts warn that prolonged water scarcity can have serious repercussions on women’s reproductive health as well.

Unpredictable tanker schedules add stress

Residents further allege that tanker schedules are unpredictable. Sometimes water arrives once a day, while at other times they wait for two days. Fluctuating demand has also led to price variations, increasing monthly household expenses.

Frequent disputes and crowding at tanker points add to the psychological stress faced by women.

Long-term solutions essential

Experts stress that tanker supply is only a temporary relief measure. Strengthening piped water schemes, preventing leakages, implementing rainwater harvesting, reviving local water bodies, and adopting integrated water resource management are critical for sustainable solutions.

Ensuring water access points close to habitations and organising regular health camps for women are also necessary interventions.

A growing social concern

The water crisis in Shahapur is no longer just about supply—it has evolved into a pressing social issue linked to women’s health, education, and dignity. Effective implementation of both immediate and long-term measures is crucial to provide lasting relief to thousands battling this daily struggle.

