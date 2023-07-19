Thane News: UMC Chief Issues Instructions For Citizens Residing Near Ulhas & Waldhuni Rivers Amid Heavy Rains

According to the advance notice issued by the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday, July 19th, a red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, and Palghar. The rain started on Tuesday and continued to pour heavily on Wednesday, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas due to high tide in the afternoon. In light of these circumstances, citizens were strongly advised to evacuate their homes upon observing the weather conditions. There is a possibility of flooding in houses situated along the banks of the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers as a result of the heavy rainfall. The residents of these river banks are being alerted to the seriousness of the situation.

Aziz Shaikh, the Commissioner of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), has instructed all officers and employees of the civic body to be prepared for any potential disasters.

Under the leadership of Jamir Lengarekar, the additional commissioner of Disaster Management at UMC, the disaster management and fire departments, as well as the ward officers and employees of the Health Department, are actively assessing the flood situation in the city and taking appropriate measures.

Considering the possible flood situation, we have provided the following instructions to the citizens:

Ensure proper drainage of water and remove any plastic, garbage, or debris caused by the floodwater.

Stay informed about the water level and anticipate if flooding is likely to occur. Prepare to move to a safe place promptly if necessary.

In case of severe situations caused by rainwater, contact the Disaster Management Department, Fire Department, Regional Office, or various departments of the Municipal Corporation for assistance.

Drivers should exercise caution when encountering standing water on the roads and estimate the depth of drainage chambers.

If there is a risk of collapse of old buildings or walls due to rain, immediately inform the municipal ward officer's office or the fire brigade.

Do not ignore rising floodwater in your area. Avoid panicking, as it may lead to mistakes.

Refrain from handling electrical equipment if the walls are wet. Exposed wires can cause electric shocks.

Avoid venturing into floodwater without a valid reason, as open sewers can be hazardous. Pay special attention to the safety of children.

Resist the temptation to take selfies while standing in flooded rivers or on the edges of bridges. Many people have been victims of such temptations.

Minimize travel as much as possible considering the flood situation.

Keep your phone battery charged if your area is prone to flooding, and have extra batteries ready. Charge emergency lamps and keep candles prepared.

If there is a possibility of water entering the house during the rainy season, ensure an ample supply of food grains, vegetables, fruits, biscuits, and other essential food items and milk for a week.

Maintain an adequate stock of necessary medications if you require them regularly. If you reside on the ground floor, store food and medicine at a higher elevation.

If your floor is susceptible to flooding, safeguard important documents, medicines, clothing, bedding, and food by relocating them to people residing on higher floors if feasible.

Secure other valuable items in a safe place if you can move them. In case the water fills up, switch off electrical appliances. If the water level rises excessively, seek shelter in a safe location.

During flooding, relocate your belongings to a secure place and seek assistance from neighbors. Ensure the safety of elderly, sick individuals, and children by moving them to a safe location.

It is imperative to follow the instructions provided by the administration.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this challenging time.