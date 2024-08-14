Thane News: Three Held With Over 30 Stolen Phones, Gold Worth ₹7.97 Lakh | X/ @ThaneCityPolice

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch has arrested 29-year-old a habitual thief, for allegedly stealing 30 mobile phones and committing seven thefts.

The police seized 30 mobile phones and a motorcycle, valued at Rs5,90,000, from Naved Ansari. He was caught at Khadakpada while trying to sell the phones.

चोरी केलेले मोबाईल विक्री करण्याकरिता आलेल्या इसमास छापा कारवाईदरम्यान अटक करून त्याच्याकडून 30 मोबाईल फोन व 1 मो/स्कूटर असा एकूण पाच लाख 90 हजार रुपये किमतीचा मुद्देमाल हस्तगत करून एकूण 7 मोबाईल फोन चोरीचे गुन्हे उघडकीस आणण्यात गुन्हे शाखा घटक - 2, भिवंडी पथकास यश. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tObyycgx5y — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) August 14, 2024

Additionally, the Thane Crime Branch has apprehended three people involved in mobile phone and gold thefts. Moin Shaikh, 29, and Sahil Qureshi, 24, from Mumbra, were arrested on August 9, with four mobile phones worth Rs60,000 seized.

They revealed the name of their accomplice, Muslim alias Golden Khan, who was found with two gold rings and eight mobile phones valued at Rs1,47,000.