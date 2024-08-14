 Thane News: Three Held With Over 30 Stolen Phones, Gold Worth ₹7.97 Lakh
Thane News: Three Held With Over 30 Stolen Phones, Gold Worth ₹7.97 Lakh

The police seized 30 mobile phones and a motorcycle, valued at Rs5,90,000, from Naved Ansari.

NK Gupta August 14, 2024
Thane News: Three Held With Over 30 Stolen Phones, Gold Worth ₹7.97 Lakh

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch has arrested 29-year-old a habitual thief, for allegedly stealing 30 mobile phones and committing seven thefts.

The police seized 30 mobile phones and a motorcycle, valued at Rs5,90,000, from Naved Ansari. He was caught at Khadakpada while trying to sell the phones.

Additionally, the Thane Crime Branch has apprehended three people involved in mobile phone and gold thefts. Moin Shaikh, 29, and Sahil Qureshi, 24, from Mumbra, were arrested on August 9, with four mobile phones worth Rs60,000 seized.

They revealed the name of their accomplice, Muslim alias Golden Khan, who was found with two gold rings and eight mobile phones valued at Rs1,47,000.

