Thane News: RPF & IT Cell Bust Railway Ticket Black Market In Mumbra

Accused Saleem Ahmed (middle) with RPF official | FPJ

In a co-ordinated operation on September 23, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbra, near Thane, joined forces with the IT cell to unveil a thriving black market scheme involving railway tickets.

Saleem Ahmed, a 34-year-old resident of Rasheed Compound in Kausa Mumbra was apprehended in connection with this illicit operation. A case has been registered against Ahmed under relevant sections of the railway board, and further investigations are ongoing.

The raid

During the raid, law enforcement authorities seized five unused e-tickets worth Rs 7,762.6, along with three used tickets worth Rs 7,322.2. Ahmed's modus operandi involved generating tickets using personal email IDs with fake names. A total of 18 counterfeit email IDs were discovered in his system.

Additionally, the authorities confiscated a Lenovo CPU, a Dell monitor, and a Samsung Galaxy J7 Mobile from Ahmed's possession. It was revealed that he employed 'Nexus' software to bypass captcha and expedite the ticket booking process.

CR appeals passengers to avoid booking tickets from unauthorised agents

Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO of Central Railway, said, "This operation marks a significant step in combating the black marketing of railway tickets, ensuring fair access to train travel for all passengers. Legal actions will be taken against the accused, Saleem Ahmed, in accordance with the law." Manaspure appealed to passengers to avoid booking tickets through unauthorised agents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)