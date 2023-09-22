Mumbai News: Central Railways To Install CCTV Cameras In Guard & Motormen Cabins Of Local Trains

Representational image

In a bid to bolster safety measures, the Central Railways is implementing a comprehensive CCTV camera system in the guard and motormen cabins of local trains. This initiative, currently underway and set for completion by year-end, aims to significantly improve safety, post-accident analysis, and operational efficiency.

"The installation of CCTV cameras in local trains' driver cabins reflects a proactive approach by the Central Railways to enhance safety, accountability, and the overall quality of train operations" said an official.

Objectives behind installing CCTV cameras

The system includes an inner camera to monitor motorman/motorwoman activities and an outer camera to capture signal aspects. By closely monitoring the behavior of train drivers, the railway hopes to reduce instances of signal jumping and platform overshooting, which are common safety violations.

This move aligns with recommendations from a safety committee established by the railway board in 2016-2017, dedicated to enhancing train operation safety. It responds to the crucial need for vigilance, especially since many safety violations, including signal jumping and derailments, are linked to distractions such as mobile phone usage by drivers.

While this development is pivotal for passenger safety, some motormen have expressed concerns about their privacy. Vivek Sisodiya, the president of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh Mumbai division, stated that the installation of CCTV cameras may impose pressure on motormen and train managers and intrude upon their privacy. A meeting of motormen on September 25th will further discuss this matter and decide on the next steps.

