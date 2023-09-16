 Thane News: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Student Faces Ragging In Manpada Hostel; Probe Underway
Dr Rakesh Barot, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa spoke to FPJ and shared details on the case.

Prashant NarvekarUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Thane: A shocking incident of ragging has come forward from the Thane city. An MBBS student of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa was allegedly ragged by his seniors at the college hostel located in the Manpada area of Thane's Ghodbunder Road.

Dean Confirms Investigation Underway In Matter

Dr Rakesh Barot, Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa spoke to the Free Press Journal and shared details on the case. When asked about the ongoing probe, Barot told FPJ that the anti-ragging committee has informed the college about the complaint. The committee has initiated its probe in the matter and further details will be provided once initial investigation is concluded.

Police States No Case Filed Yet

The Free Press Journal also tried to contact senior police inspector Thorat of Kalwa police station in a bid to get additional details on the case. "No case has been registered in the matter yet. The anti-ragging committee's meeting took place few days ago. Further procedures will be carried out by them and ifd required a case will be filed later," said Thorat to FPJ.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

