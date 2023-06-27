Thane News: Rains Bring Down Actress Nutan’s Derelict Bungalow

A balcony and a portion of a bungalow belonging to late actor Nutan in Thane collapsed on Tuesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that was caused due to heavy rain, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The official said the bungalow, located on a hill in Mumbra, was unoccupied. Firemen were sent to the spot and the debris was cleared, added the official.

Born in 1936, Nutan made her debut in films with ‘Hamari Beti’ and went on to work in more than 70 Hindi films in a career spanning over 40 years. She died of cancer in 1991. Her son Mohnish Bahl is a film and TV actor.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl in Thane city on Tuesday. The incident took place at a chawl in Samata Nagar area around 3pm when the man was standing in the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one storey structure.

The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials, Tadvi said, adding that local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service.

In light of the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to evacuate 42 families occupying the 25-year-old structure. The residents will be evacuated and lodged in nearby schools and community halls, he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Herwade said the quality of construction is substandard and there is no other alternative than to raze the chawl. Civic officials will also inspect the buildings in the vicinity to check their quality as the civic body does not want to take any chances, he said.