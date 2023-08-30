Thane News: Police Arrest History-Sheeter Amid Heavy Stone-Pelting In Ambivali; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Screengrabs of CCTV video | Prashant Narvekar

In Thane's Ambivali, a police team dispatched to apprehend a suspect faced a barrage of stones, but the valiant officers from the D.N. Nagar station stood resolute against the assailants' aggression. Fearlessly confronting the stone-pelting, the team successfully managed to secure the accused and bring him back to Mumbai. The arrested individual, Firoz Fayaz Khan, stands accused in more than 40 cases of cheating and snatching.

As disclosed by the D.N. Nagar police, Ambivali village in Thane harbors an Irani colony, primarily inhabited by individuals engaged in fraudulent activities, snatching, and theft. Whenever a police contingent approaches, the colony residents become hostile and launch attacks. The Mumbai Police have previously faced multiple such incidents. Consequently, law enforcement employs strategies like disguising themselves in ambulances, school vans, or other inconspicuous vehicles to apprehend suspects swiftly when opportunities arise.

On August 10, the accused falsely impersonated a police officer and swindled Rs One lakh from a victim in Andheri. After an examination of CCTV footage, it was confirmed that Firoz was involved. His criminal record spans over 40 cases across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

Since Firoz hails from Ambivali, the police discreetly monitored him on August 27, Sunday. Keeping a close watch, they tracked him as he was seated in a salon, subsequently apprehending him. However, the arrest triggered an aggressive response from the nearby bystanders.

The D.N. Nagar police orchestrated this operation with careful precision. They deployed a school van to avoid drawing attention. During the operation, the suspect's associates observed his apprehension and attempted to intervene, leading to damage to the school van.

CCTV footage captured the entirety of the Mumbai Police operation, including the incident of stone pelting. API Rakesh Pawar from DN Nagar police is seen on camera being struck by a stone, yet he responded with remarkable bravery by retaliating and continuing his duties unfazed.

