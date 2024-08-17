Thane News: Official Booked For Seeking Bribe Of ₹15 Thousand To Forward Order | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an assistant program officer working at the Collectorate for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs15,000 in lieu of forwarding a sanction order for further processing.

According to the FIR, the erring official, Yuvraj Patil, sought the money from the complainant to send the order pertaining to the complainant's pending work to the tehsil office. He asked for a bribe for his higher-ups, said the FIR.

The complainant approached the ACB office in Thane and filed a written complaint on July 24. Subsequently, the agency verified the allegations, which revealed that Patil had demanded the bribe.

On Thursday, a case was registered against him at Thane Town police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.