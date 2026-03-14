Thane News: No LPG Or Fuel Shortage In Dombivli, Rationing Officer Urges Citizens Not To Fall For Rumours

Rationing officials in Kalyan–Dombivli clarified that LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel supplies remain sufficient despite rumours of shortages | Representational Image

Kalyan, March 14: Amid circulating rumours about a possible shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel in the Dombivli area, the rationing department has issued a clarification assuring citizens that adequate stock of essential fuels is available across the region.

Rationing Officer Deepak Doles stated that gas distributors and petrol pumps in the Kalyan–Dombivli belt currently have sufficient supplies, and there is no need for panic buying or rushing to refill cylinders and fuel tanks.

Citizens urged not to spread rumours

He urged residents not to pay attention to unverified information circulating in the area, as such rumours are leading to unnecessary crowds at gas agencies and petrol pumps, which in turn disrupt normal distribution systems.

Doles also reminded consumers that, as per the existing provision, a second domestic LPG cylinder can only be booked 25 days after the first booking. Citizens have been advised to follow the booking rules and maintain patience to ensure smooth supply.

Report illegal usage or black marketing

He further appealed to the public to report any incidents of illegal usage or black marketing of LPG cylinders in Thane district. Residents can immediately contact the rationing department’s helpline if they come across such activities so that strict action can be taken.

Also Watch:

The department reiterated that citizens should remain calm and cooperate with authorities to maintain orderly distribution of fuel supplies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/