Mumbai: Police Bust LPG Black-Marketing Racket In Worli; 64 Cylinders Seized Amid Panic Booking Surge

IANS

Mumbai: Authorities in Mumbai have busted a gas cylinder black-marketing racket in Worli and seized several LPG cylinders during an operation, Mumbai Police said. The action comes at a time when concerns over cooking gas availability have triggered panic bookings in parts of the country.

Authorities in Mumbai busted a gas cylinder black-marketing racket in Worli, seizing six filled and 58 empty cylinders of HP Gas along with others. The stock was illegally stored in residential areas and handed to Worli Police Station for action: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6lyeOb77ti — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2026

During the raid, officials recovered six filled and 58 empty HP Gas cylinders along with several other cylinders from the location. Police said the stock was being illegally stored inside residential premises. The seized cylinders have been handed over to Worli Police Station, where further legal action is being initiated against those involved in the illegal storage and distribution.

Officials stated that storing and selling LPG cylinders outside authorised channels poses serious safety risks, especially in residential areas where such stockpiling can lead to fire hazards and other emergencies. Authorities are now investigating the source of the cylinders and the possible distribution network linked to the racket.

The development comes amid heightened demand for LPG across the country. According to a report by PTI, the Union government on Friday said it is ensuring uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to households despite a surge in panic bookings. Consumers have been advised not to rush to dealerships or place unnecessary refill orders.

At a media briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said fears of a shortage have led to a sudden spike in LPG cylinder bookings in recent days, even though supplies remain adequate across the country. She emphasised that LPG distributors currently have sufficient stocks and that supply chains are functioning normally.

The government has also advised nearly 60 lakh households located near piped natural gas (PNG) networks to consider switching to piped connections for convenience. Sharma warned that strict action will be taken against hoarders and black marketers attempting to exploit the crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

While LPG supply to households, hospitals, and educational institutions continues to be prioritised, supplies to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants have been curtailed due to disruptions in energy sourcing linked to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

To stabilise supply, the Centre has increased domestic production by 30 per cent since March 5 by diverting refinery streams to maximise cooking gas output. Additionally, around 20 per cent of commercial LPG supplies have been placed with state governments and Union Territories, allowing local administrations to decide priority allocation based on regional requirements.

(With PTI inputs)

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