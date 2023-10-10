Thane News: Nine Hill Parrots Seized From Smuggler's House

Mountain parrots | FPJ

Thane: A smuggler was arrested by the vigilance team of Thane Forest Department on Tuesday for illegally keeping as many as nine mountain parrots in his house. Out of nine, four were mutated (coloured during breeding), said Rohit Mohite, Honorary Wildlife Conservator.

Mukesh Sanas, Regional Officer of the Forest Department informed that the accomplices of the smuggler are being searched and the department is investigating the case further.

