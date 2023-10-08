Thane: Massive ₹16,180 Crore Bank Hacking Scandal Unearthed, Nationwide Probe Underway

Pixabay

Thane - In a shocking revelation, a staggering sum of over ₹16,180 crore has been siphoned off from various bank accounts through a sophisticated bank hacking operation. The audacious criminals behind this massive cybercrime managed to breach the security of a prominent payment gateway service provider company, triggering a nationwide manhunt by the police. The fraud had been going on for a long time and came to light in April 2023 at Srinagar police station in Maharashtra's Thane city after a complaint of hacking the company's payment gateway account and looting ₹25 crore, said a Naupada police officer. The scope of these fraud cases is said to be nationwide. (Thane police)

Case registered

On investigation by the police, it was found that the fraud was worth more than ₹16,180 crore. A case has been registered against some persons in this case and no one has been arrested in this case till now. Police informed that a case has been registered against persons named Amol Andale, Sanjay Singh, Aman Kedar, Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey in this case. According to the FIR, prime suspicion has been raised against the accused named Jitendra Pandey. He previously worked in banks as a relationship and sales manager for 8 to 10 years.

Police suspect that there may be many accused in this mega racket, their fraud operation has been going on for a long time and they may have cheated many companies and individuals. It is believed that this type of thing happened all over the country. The fraudulently looted money has been transferred to thousands of bank accounts. Police have seized many documents from the suspects in this case.