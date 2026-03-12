Thane News: Model Career Centre And ‘Lighthouse’ Skill Development Hub Inaugurated To Boost Youth Employability

Thane District launches Model Career Centre and Lighthouse Skill Development Hub to equip youth with industry-relevant skills and employment opportunities | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, March 12: In a significant move to bolster youth employability and bridge the gap between traditional education and industry requirements, the Model Career Centre (MCC) and Lighthouse Skill Development Centre were officially inaugurated today.

The centre is a joint initiative between the Thane District Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre and the Lighthouse Communities Foundation.

Inauguration held in presence of district officials

The facility was showcased during a grand ceremony presided over by District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal (IAS). Notable attendees included Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of Lighthouse Communities Foundation, and CEO Anuja K. Bansal.

Focus on market-driven skills

During his keynote address, Dr. Panchal emphasized the necessity of "Demand Assessment" in the modern job market. "In this rapidly evolving era, a degree alone is insufficient. Youth must align their skills with market demands to remain competitive," he stated.

He highlighted that the centre will focus on high-growth sectors such as e-vehicles, drone technology, digital marketing, and graphic designing.

Training under public-private partnership model

Operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the centre aims to provide specialised training for roles like nutritionists and personal trainers, which are currently seeing high demand in healthcare.

The event concluded with the felicitation of meritorious students and the release of a commemorative booklet, marking a new chapter for vocational excellence in Thane.

