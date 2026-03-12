Thane Civic Issue: Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil Demands Urgent Audit Of ‘Lethal’ Speed Breakers Across City, Writes To Municipal Commissioner

Thane Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil urges civic authorities to inspect and reconstruct hazardous speed breakers violating safety norms across the city | X - @KrishnaDadu

Thane, March 12: The deteriorating condition and unscientific construction of speed breakers across Thane have become a severe health hazard for motorists and residents.

In a stern move, Thane Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil has officially written to the Municipal Commissioner and City Engineer, demanding an immediate audit and reconstruction of all faulty speed breakers.

Deputy Mayor flags violation of road safety norms

The Deputy Mayor highlighted that most speed breakers in the city blatantly violate the Indian Roads Congress (IRC: 99-1988) guidelines. According to a 2005 Bombay High Court ruling, speed breakers must maintain a height of 10 cm and a radius of 17 meters.

However, many in Thane are excessively high and sharp, causing serious spinal and neck injuries to commuters, particularly affecting senior citizens, children, and pregnant women.

Poor visibility increasing accident risk

Furthermore, the lack of reflective luminous paint and mandatory black-and-white stripes has led to poor visibility at night, resulting in frequent accidents.

Patil has urged the administration to declare all non-compliant speed breakers as "unauthorised", dismantle them, and rebuild them according to legal standards. He has also sought a formal action-taken report to ensure public safety on city roads.

