Thane News: MBVV Cops Nab 3 Serial Chain Snatchers From Bhiwandi

Less than 24 hours after they forcefully snatched the gold chain of a senior citizen by picking up a quarrel with him on a petty issue, the trio were arrested by the crime detection unit of the Virar police from Bhiwandi on Saturday. After a complaint was registered at the police station, the crime detection unit started investigations.

Apart from scanning footage captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime scene and possible getaway routes, the team also collected information of criminals who used a similar modus operandi to commit such crimes.

Operation based on tip received from informers

After getting clues about the identity of the suspects, the team activated their core informer network. Acting on a tip-off, the team under the guidance of senior police inspector- Vijay Pawar laid a trap at a well-known dhaba located on the Wada-Bhiwandi Road and apprehended the trio.

The accused include the kingpin of the gang-Ajgar Khan alias Ajju (43) who has multiple cases registered against him at police stations including- Bhiwandi, Valiv and Virar. His accomplices have been identified as- Miraj Ahmed Ansari (33) and Jamaal Ansari (38)- all residents of Bhiwandi.

Suspecting their involvement in more such crimes in and around the region, the police also recovered a gold chain worth Rs.1.10 lakh from the possession of the accused who have been booked under section 394 of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit robbery. The trio were remanded to custody after they were produced before the court, as further investigations were underway.