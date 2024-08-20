 Thane News: Man Held For Killing Woman, Stealing Gold To Pay Off Gaming Debt In Bhiwandi
NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Representative Image

The Bhiwandi Taluka police have arrested a man for allegedly killing an elderly woman to steal gold ornaments to pay off a debt incurred from playing an online game. The incident occurred at the Arif farmhouse in Jhatepada village, Bhiwandi. The victim, 74-year-old Selvamerry Agustin Nadar, lived alone in the farmhouse.

According to police, the woman’s body was found on August 14. Abhimanyu Gupta allegedly entered her home, stabbed her, and stole gold ornaments from her body and the room. To cover up the crime, he set the room on fire before fleeing with the stolen jewellery. Locals noticed the small fire and later found the woman’s body inside the room. They alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene. The body was shifted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A case was registered under sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharitya Nyay Sanhita, and the police launched an investigation. Senior police inspector, Dadaso Edke, said, “We formed a team, reviewed CCTV footage and alerted an informer. Acting on a tip-off, we set a trap at a hotel in Kapurbawadi, on August 16. Gupta was arrested, produced in court, and remanded to police custody for further investigation.”

Police inspector of the local crime branch in Thane Rural, said, “During interrogation, Gupta admitted to losing Rs1.5 lakh in an online game, leaving him in debt. He previously worked at the deceased’s son’s milk dairy and knew about the jewellery.”

