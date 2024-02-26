Thane News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Ambernath Due To Cylinder Explosion; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A major fire broke out in a slum located in the Circus Ground area of ​​Ambernath on Monday. According to local reports, the fire was caused due to an explosion of four cooking gas cylinders in the slum. They were allegedly stored in the same house there.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and were engaged in firefighting operations. Local authorities also reached out as soon as the news of the tragedy was received. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.

Visuals of the fire show massive flames taking over the slum area. Thick black smoke billowing from the burning houses can also be seen covering the sky above. A crowd of people, possible residents of the area can be seen witnessing the flames, with some engaged in efforts to douse off the blaze.

Major Fire erupts in Ambernath slum located in the Circus Ground area; four cooking gas cylinders explode#AmbernathFire #Ambernath #Mumbai #Fire pic.twitter.com/YiPUNSZaWg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 26, 2024

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.