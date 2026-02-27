Thane News: KIMS Hospitals Doctors Perform Complex Brain AVM Surgery On 43-Year-Old Woman After 2 Life-Threatening Hemorrhages

Neurosurgical team at KIMS Hospitals Thane conducts high-precision microsurgery to remove a ruptured brain AVM in a 43-year-old patient | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 27: In a high-risk neurosurgical procedure, doctors successfully performed a complex excision of a ruptured brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in a 43-year-old woman who had suffered two life-threatening brain haemorrhages.

Repeated ruptures and rising risk

The patient, who had been living with a right frontal AVM — an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain — sought treatment at KIMS Hospitals Thane after the condition ruptured twice, most recently in July 2025. Each rupture caused internal bleeding, significantly increasing her risk of permanent neurological damage or death.

Despite multiple consultations at other centres, surgery had not been recommended, and alternative treatment options did not offer a definitive solution.

At KIMS Hospitals Thane, detailed imaging revealed that the AVM was superficially located in the right frontal lobe and was surgically accessible. Given her history of repeated ruptures, conservative management was no longer considered safe.

Complex microsurgical excision

After comprehensive evaluation and counselling, the decision to proceed with microsurgical excision was taken by Dr Ujwal Yeole, Consultant Neurosurgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

The surgery required meticulous planning and high-precision execution. Under microscopic guidance, the abnormal vessels were carefully identified. The feeding arteries were systematically controlled and divided, the nidus (core of the AVM) was delicately dissected from the surrounding brain tissue, and the draining veins were secured prior to complete removal of the malformation.

The procedure was led by Dr Ujwal Yeole, with intraoperative support from senior neurosurgeon Dr Deepu Banerjee. The anaesthesia team, led by Dr Sangeetha; the ICU team under Dr Amit; and the operating theatre staff headed by Ms Swapnali, played a vital role in ensuring seamless perioperative care.

Successful recovery

The patient’s recovery was smooth, with no new neurological deficits or complications. She was discharged in stable condition, relieved and free from the looming risk of another haemorrhage.

Also Watch:

Commenting on the case, Dr Ujwal Yeole said, “An arteriovenous malformation is like a ticking time bomb in the brain. Once it ruptures, the risk of re-bleeding remains significant, and each episode can be devastating. In this case, surgery offered the most definitive and curative option. These procedures demand precision, coordination and experience. The true success lies not just in removing the AVM, but in restoring the patient’s sense of safety and future.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/