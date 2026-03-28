Thane News: Kerosene Distribution Begins Amid LPG Shortage, 48,000 Litres Allocated For Relief

Authorities begin kerosene supply in Thane to support households affected by ongoing LPG shortage | Representational Image

Thane, March 28: Amidst a growing LPG supply crisis triggered by shifting geopolitical conditions, the Central Government has authorized the emergency distribution of kerosene to provide immediate relief to residents.

Following a directive issued on March 12, 2026, the state of Maharashtra has been allocated a total of 3,744 kilolitres of kerosene. From this state-wide quota, the Thane district has been specifically allotted 48,000 litres to address the local energy shortfall.

Eligibility criteria outlined for beneficiaries

The District Administration has established clear eligibility criteria to ensure the fuel reaches those most in need. Primary beneficiaries include Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) ration cardholders.

Additionally, "White" ration cardholders without an active LPG connection are eligible. In rural areas, families lacking a formal ration card may still access the benefit by presenting a residence certificate from their local Gram Panchayat.

Distribution plan and allocation details

Under these guidelines, each eligible family is entitled to a fixed quota of 3 litres of kerosene. This distribution is scheduled for March and April 2026, managed through authorized Fair Price Shops and licensed dealers.

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District Collector Dr. Ashok Shingare confirmed that four tankers have already been dispatched, with official orders regarding subsidized pricing to be released shortly to ensure transparency.

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