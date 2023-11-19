Thane News: Kalyan Man Duped Of ₹18.76 Lakh Under Pretext Of Getting MHADA Flat; Accused Booked | Representative Image

Thane: A case has been filed against an individual, Devdas Shinde, for alleged cheating. Shinde is accused of taking Rs. 18.76 lakhs under the pretext of providing an MHADA home.

According to the FIR, Rahul Birhade (33) is a Supervisor at Property Solution Private Limited, residing in Kalyan East. In December 2020, Birhade came into contact with Devidas Shinde, who is a driver in the same company. Shinde informed Birhade that he had contacts in the MHADA department and, through his connections, would secure a home at Mulund Toll Plaza for him. Shinde claimed that due to the lockdown, individuals who had won homes in the lottery were unwilling to take possession, and he assured Birhade that he had added both of their names for the MHADA house.

Subsequently, Shinde requested Rs. 60,000, claiming it was required to facilitate the process. In June 2021, after the payment, Birhade would receive a house key. He had given Rs. 40,000 in cash and the remaining Rs. 20,000 through Gpay to Shinde. In June, Birhade inquired about the house key, and Shinde explained that he had to make additional payments to MHADA officers, which led to the key being provided. Following Shinde's advice, Birhade transferred funds to Shinde's account and spent money on drinks and mobile recharges for fake MHADA officers.

Shinde Looted Birhade Of ₹18 L

Shinde introduced a fake MHADA officer named Melvin D'Souza to Birhade via mobile phone. Birhade conversed with D'Souza over the phone, and D'Souza consistently instructed Birhade to provide money to Shinde. In total, Birhade gave Rs. 7,55,910 via Gpay and Rs. 11,20,473 in cash, amounting to Rs. 18,76,400, for the MHADA house.

As time passed, Birhade attempted to contact Shinde, who started avoiding his calls. Eventually, Birhade realized that Shinde had deceived him, leading to the filing of a case against Shinde under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 419 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra-Kurla police station on November 18.

