Thane News: Hill Line Police Nab 3 For Firing At Former BJP Office Bearer Naresh Rohra

Representational picture |

Thane: The Hill Line police have arrested three persons for allegedly firing at former BJP office bearer Naresh Rohra in Ulhasnagar on July 9. Rohra also runs a cable television business in the area. A CCTV camera captured the incident, in which his bodyguards can be seen firing back at the shooters and chasing them away.

Senior police inspector RS Dhere said the incident took place at Rohra’s office near Prabharam Mandir at Ulhasnagar camp number 5. The suspects were heard threatening to kill him.

After a complaint from Rohra, a case was filed against four men and a manhunt was launched. Three of them have been identified as Dilawar Hari Chavan, 22, Manoj Mahesh Gupta, 19, and Ganesh Gangaram Merukar, 24. The fourth is a juvenile and cannot be named.

Main suspect nabbed in Surat

While the key suspect, Chavan, was arrested from Surat, Gupta was held from Sinnar in Nashik and Merukar from Ulhasnagar. A case was registered against four unknown accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Suresh Varade said that serious crimes have been filed against Chavam at 10 police stations. The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the shoot-out and if the suspects belong to a gang.

The crime branch and the local police teams are conducting a parallel investigation on the basis of CCTV footage. A day after the incident, a team of Unit 4 of the Crime Branch detained one of the suspects who is a juvenile from Sriram Chowk, Ulhasnagar, and questioned him about the others involved.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)