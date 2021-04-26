Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar police bust IPL betting racket, 3 people arrested

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar police have arrested three people and busted a IPL (Indian Premier league) betting racket that was run from a shop in Ulhasnagar. The police have recovered 5 mobile phones, laptop, printer, tab and charger from the spot.

The police during investigation found the accused operating through a website. Their bet was for the Punjab-Hyderabad IPL match held in Chennai. They are small bookies operating only in Ulhasnagar and adjoining areas through websites.



The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Narendra Punjabi, 29, Rohit Vasumal Punjabi, 44, and Pankaj Bhatiya, 32. "We conducted the raid on Wednesday at the shop in Ulhasnagar and arrested the three. They were all produced in court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for four days. There were a total of four people at the spot. One of them was standing at the entrance to keep a watch on police and other unwanted people. As soon as he saw the police team he ran away from the spot. We are yet to arrest him," said Rajendra Kadam, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the gambling act.