Thane News: Girls’ Hostel Besieged By Illegal Gambling, Hookah Parlours In Manorama Nagar; Police Raid After Complaints

Police raid targets illegal gambling near Thane hostel after residents flag safety risks in Manorama Nagar | File Photo

Thane, March 26: In a disturbing revelation of urban lawlessness, a girls' hostel near R-Mall in Manorama Nagar has reportedly been surrounded by illegal gambling dens and hookah parlours, raising serious safety concerns for its residents.

Residents allege prolonged harassment and fear

For over a year, students and working women at the hostel have lived under a "shadow of fear." The facility is flanked on one side by an illegal hookah parlour allegedly operated by a local influential figure and on the other by a thriving ‘Matka’ (gambling) den.

Residents claim that the presence of these establishments led to constant harassment and an unsafe environment, especially during late hours.

Police inaction draws criticism

Despite repeated pleas to the Kapurbawdi police, no action was taken for months, leading to allegations of administrative negligence. The deadlock was finally broken when a desperate appeal was made to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre.

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Raid conducted, concerns remain

Following the Commissioner’s intervention, police conducted a raid on the gambling den yesterday. While the raid successfully halted operations temporarily, locals remain sceptical, demanding permanent closure and questioning why no immediate arrests or seizures were disclosed.

Residents continue to urge authorities to prioritise the safety of the hostel’s occupants over the interests of the local land and gambling mafia.

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