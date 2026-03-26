Thane Municipal Corporation Introduces 20-Minute Time Limit For Budget Debates To Ensure Equal Participation

Thane Municipal Corporation introduces strict time limits for corporators during budget discussions to improve efficiency | File Photo

Thane, March 26: In a significant move to modernise legislative proceedings, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has implemented a strict 20-minute time limit for corporators during the 2026–27 budget discussions.

This new protocol, modelled after the Lok Sabha and State Assembly, marks a departure from the traditional marathon sessions that once defined the house.

Move to streamline debate time

The decision follows a chaotic first session where a few members spoke for over 90 minutes, depriving others of the floor. To ensure all 131 corporators participate, Municipal Secretary Manish Joshi announced that a warning bell will now ring at the 15-minute mark, with a hard cutoff at 20 minutes. Any additional suggestions must be submitted to the administration in writing.

Debate over depth vs efficiency

While some members, including Suhas Desai (Ajit Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena representatives, adhered to the new rules, the move has sparked debate.

Critics argue that capping speeches limits the depth of discussion, contrasting the new system with the legendary two-hour orations of veteran leaders like the late Prakash Paranjpe.

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However, Commissioner Saurabh Rao’s Rs 6,221.12 crore tax-free budget requires efficient review. Proponents argue this "time limit" experiment is a necessary step toward administrative discipline in a growing city.

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