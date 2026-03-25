Thane Municipal Corporation To Launch In-House Advertising Company To Curb Illegal Hoardings | AI - Representational Image

Thane: In a decisive move to reclaim the city’s visual landscape from the menace of illegal advertising, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the formation of its own dedicated advertising wing. The initiative, revealed by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Saurabh Rao during the recent budget presentation, aims to replace the chaotic "put a poster wherever you see space" culture with a regulated, aesthetically pleasing system.

A Crackdown on Visual Pollution

The city has long struggled with unauthorized hoardings, ranging from oversized political birthday banners at major intersections to massive LED screens installed by developers that frequently distract motorists. Under the new policy, the TMC intends to strictly regulate these displays to ensure they do not obstruct traffic or deface public property.

"The goal is not just to increase revenue by taxing advertisements, but to prevent the disfigurement of our city," a senior official stated.

Key Features of the New Advertising Policy

The TMC’s in-house company will act as a centralized hub for all public displays. Key highlights of the plan include:

Standardized Dimensions: Advertisements will be restricted to a controlled 10x10 format.

Regulated Lighting: To prevent driver distraction, only "soft" LED lighting will be permitted for digital boards.

Designated Zones: Advertisements will only be allowed in specific spots identified by the corporation.

Digital Integration: The TMC is considering launching a dedicated website where entities can apply for and track advertising permissions transparently.

Pilot Project and Revenue Growth

Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde confirmed that the project is currently being rolled out on an experimental basis at three high-traffic locations:

Kachrali Lake corner

Chintamani Chowk

Bhaskar Colony

In these areas, social organizations, developers, and cultural groups will be allowed to place advertisements strictly within the new guidelines.

Also Watch:

While the Advertising Department has seen its revenue triple over the last three years, the administration believes there is still significant untapped potential. By streamlining the process on flyovers, main roads, and squares, the TMC hopes to boost municipal coffers while simultaneously cleaning up the city's image.

Currently, there are approximately 163 advertising boards on private land and 70 to 75 on government land within the municipal limits. The new policy seeks to bring all these under a unified, disciplined framework.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/