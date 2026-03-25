Thane Municipal Corporation Issues Eviction Notices To 1,400 Families Over Unpaid Rent, Lease Expiry

TMC Issues Eviction Notices To 1,400 Families Over Unpaid Rent, Lease Expiry | AI - Representational Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued formal eviction notices to approximately 1,400 families residing in rental housing projects, citing years of unpaid rent and expired lease agreements.

Since 2013, the TMC and MMRDA provided temporary 11-month transit accommodations to citizens displaced by dangerous buildings, slum clearances, and road-widening projects. While intended as a short-term solution until permanent rehabilitation, many residents have occupied these units—such as those in the Dosti Rental project—for over a decade.

Key Points of the Dispute:

Expired Leases: Residents were granted only 11-month temporary stays but have refused to vacate for years.

Rental Arrears: The TMC alleges that most occupants stopped paying rent years ago.

Immediate Deadline: The Property Department has ordered residents to settle all outstanding dues and vacate by March 25.

Read Also Thane Municipal Schools Witness Enrollment Boost Amid New Educational Reforms

Also Watch:

The timing has sparked significant distress, as school examinations for Grades 1–9 are set to begin next week. Families argue that sudden relocation during the academic season is impossible. While some residents now offer to pay their arrears, they are pleading for a deadline extension to avoid the "hanging sword" of homelessness during their children's finals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/