Thane News: Ex-BJP Corporator Among 36 Booked For Assaulting Doctor Over Fee Dispute

Thane: Thane’s Naupada police have booked 36 individuals, including former BJP corporator Sanjay Waghule, for allegedly confining and assaulting a doctor and his associates in connection with a dispute over student fee refunds at an aviation institute on May 10.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 PM at an aviation training institute in Thane, where a group of students, parents, and Waghule gathered to demand the return of fees paid by students. As per the FIR, Waghule allegedly threatened the complainant, Dr. Pramod Maurya, and pressured him to either return the students’ fees or issue post-dated cheques.

When Dr. Maurya stated he did not have cheque books available, Waghule allegedly ordered that one of the doctor's colleagues and doctor be confined until cheques were issued. The two were allegedly held for nearly five hours. Subsequently Prashant Singh a owner of the aviation institute rushed to police station and narrated the incident.

Dr. Pramod Kumar (37), a partner of Prashant Singh who runs the aviation institute that provides training for aspiring crew members and air hostesses, filed the complaint. Police arrived at the institute and took Dr. Maurya to the police station. However, the students and Waghule initially refused to cooperate. Eventually, they were brought to the police station, before they allegedly assaulted and abused the complainant.

An FIR has been registered against 36 people under Sections 126(2), 189(2), 190, 191(2), 110, 115(2), 351(2), 352, and 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a cross-complaint, one of the students filed an FIR against the institute’s owner, Prashant Singh, his partner Dr. Pramod Maurya, and a woman named Pratibha Dhivar. They have been accused of cheating, promising job placements, and collecting Rs. 80,000 from the student under false pretenses.

Abhay Mahajan, Senior Police Inspector from Naupada-police station said, "We summoned them (both FIR)to appear to police station for records their statements in the matter."