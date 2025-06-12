Mumbai COVID-19 News: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Prepares Isolation Beds In Two Civic Hospitals

Mumbai COVID-19 News: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Prepared 15 Isolation Beds In Two Civic Hospitals | Representative image

Mumbai: In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district has prepared 15 isolation beds at two civic hospitals to address any urgent needs, officials stated on Thursday, June 12 . On June 11 Maharashtra recorded 107 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of viral infections identified in the State this year to 1,700, according to the Public Health Department.

With COVID-19 cases rising in India, it's important to examine the current status of vaccine supplies. An official announcement on June 11 stated that two additional COVID-19 patient fatalities were noted in the previous days, raising the total since January to 21.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Among the newly reported infections, there were 34 in Mumbai, one in Thane district, seven within Thane Municipal Corporation limits, five in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Pune district, 44 in Pune Municipal Corporation, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad, one in Sangli, two in Sangli Municipal Corporation, and one in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, as stated.

Amid rising concerns about COVID-19, KDMC has established 10 isolation beds at Bai Rukmini Bai Hospital and 5 at Shastri Nagar Hospital, in addition to available testing kits. Commissioner Abhinav Goyal urged people to report symptoms in a calm manner.

Throughout the monsoon period, a round-the-clock emergency control room operates, manned by officers at the deputy commissioner level during nighttime. Emergency departments function alongside ward offices, aided by collaborative teams from various disciplines. An NDRF team is also present for coordinating disaster response and raising awareness.

In an educational initiative, KDMC plans to create five semi-English schools by the year 2025-26, designating guardian officers for quality oversight. The BaLA method enhances education by using murals and improved school infrastructure, while the "Nipun" program emphasizes primary education through digital monitoring.