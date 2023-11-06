Thane News: Dombivali Man Loses ₹3 Lakh In Bid To Exchange Currency; Case Registered | Representative image

Thane: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3 lakh by offering him foreign currency in exchange at a low rate in Thane, police said on Sunday a day after an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar police station.

Accused Gave Blank Papers Instead Of Dirhams

The complainant approached the 34-year-old man, a resident of Dombivli, and offered him Dirhams at a cheap exchange rate. He then gave Rs 3 lakh to the accused on Friday. The accused gave 'Dirhams' in exchange, but the complainant later found many blank paper pieces in the foreign currency note bundle. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating).

Read Also Mumbai News: 2 Women Among 3 Held In Versova For Selling Explicit Content Through Online App

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)