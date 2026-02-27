Thane News: Direction Signboards Stolen In Shahapur Taluka, PWD Faces Flak Over Road Safety Lapses

Damaged and missing direction boards along Shahapur roads raise safety concerns after alleged scrap thefts | File Photo

Thane, Feb 27: In a glaring instance of alleged negligence by the Public Works Department (PWD), direction signboards installed along key roads in Shahapur taluka have become an easy target for scrap thieves, raising serious concerns over commuter safety and administrative accountability.

Over the past few days, multiple direction boards installed on Road Nos. 56 and 58 and other internal routes in Shahapur have either been uprooted or stolen. In several locations, only bent iron poles or broken remnants remain, while in others the boards have completely disappeared.

Key stretches affected

The thefts have been reported particularly on Road No. 56 (Dhasai Phata–Sarangpuri–Kothera), Road No. 58 (Bhatsanagar Phata–Birwadi–Bhatsanagar), and the Shendrun Phata–Bavghar–Maswane–Shei–Shera–Vashind stretch.

Modus operandi raises suspicion

According to local residents, unidentified miscreants first bend the iron poles during the day and later cut and remove the metal sheets and structures under the cover of darkness. The systematic manner in which the boards are being dismantled suggests the involvement of organised scrap operators.

Commuter safety at risk

The absence of functional direction boards has left motorists — especially outstation drivers and emergency service vehicles — struggling to navigate these routes, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Citizens have expressed frustration, stating that the lack of immediate corrective action has emboldened the thieves.

PWD acknowledges seriousness

When contacted, Balwant Kamble, Deputy Engineer of the Shahapur division of the Public Works Department, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. “The theft of government-installed direction boards is a matter of concern.

These boards are crucial for road safety and traffic management. A criminal case will be registered in this matter. Strict police action will also be initiated against anyone found purchasing these government boards as scrap,” Kamble said.

Call for preventive measures

Road safety experts emphasise that direction boards are essential infrastructure and require regular inspection, maintenance and protective measures. Residents have suggested the installation of CCTV surveillance, intensified night patrolling and the use of sturdier materials to prevent further thefts.

Demand for immediate action

With public anger mounting, citizens have demanded that the Shahapur Public Works Department immediately reinstall the stolen boards and implement concrete security measures to prevent recurrence.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for swift administrative action to restore public trust and ensure commuter safety.

