Thane News: Asangaon Railway Station Gate Closure Forces Commuters 4-Km Detour; Residents Demand Immediate Alternative Access

Bhiwandi, Feb 27: Thousands of daily commuters in Shahapur taluka are facing mounting inconvenience after railway authorities closed the old level-crossing gate near Asangaon railway station, forcing residents to take a detour of nearly four kilometres to travel between the eastern and western parts of the town.

Closure sparks commuter hardship

Asangaon, one of the busiest stations in Shahapur taluka, witnesses heavy passenger movement every day. However, locals allege that unplanned execution of railway works and the construction of a safety wall have led to the abrupt closure of the only accessible old gate within the station premises. With no alternative route provided, commuters, students, women and senior citizens are bearing the brunt.

Residents say the region has witnessed rapid development in recent years, with a steady rise in population and passenger traffic.

Despite repeated demands, no railway overbridge has been constructed to connect the east and west sides. In the absence of such infrastructure, motorists and daily passengers are now compelled to travel an additional three to four kilometres to reach their destinations.

The closure of the road near Hanuman Mandir has further aggravated the situation, severely impacting commercial activity at Shivaji Chowk market.

Businesses hit, pedestrians affected

Shopkeepers claim that business has come to a near standstill, threatening livelihoods in the area. Moreover, with the old gate sealed, pedestrians travelling from the western side to the eastern locality must now cover an extra one to one-and-a-half kilometres.

Commuters have also raised concerns over the dilapidated and uneven condition of the station staircases, stating that it poses difficulties, particularly for women, elderly citizens and students.

Representations ignored, residents warn of agitation

Local residents claim that several representations have been submitted to railway authorities. Former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil has also reportedly written to railway officials seeking intervention. However, no concrete action has been taken so far, fuelling public anger.

“We have been using the Asangaon gate for years to travel between the west and east. It was convenient for students, women and senior citizens. Now, with all routes blocked by a safety wall, we are forced to take a long detour every day. Our daily lives have been severely affected,” said Sanjay Umvane, a local resident.

Attempts to contact railway officials for comment remained unsuccessful. Residents have warned of launching a public agitation if immediate relief is not provided.

