 Major Administrative Reshuffle In Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Following Appointment Of New Mayor And Deputy Mayor
The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation has carried out a major administrative reshuffle soon after the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor assumed office. Several senior officers were reassigned and given additional portfolios without extra pay, a move seen as an effort to realign civic administration with the priorities of the new political leadership.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | https://www.bncmc.gov.in/

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has undertaken a significant administrative reshuffle soon after the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor assumed office triggering widespread discussion across civic and political circles.

Through an official order issued by the municipal administration several senior officers have been reassigned and entrusted with additional portfolios in what is being seen as a major internal restructuring exercise.

According to the official notification, Shailesh Donde, Assistant Commissioner, has been assigned additional charge of multiple departments. Along with the Administration Department, he will now oversee the Transport (Vehicle) Department, Security Department, Library Services Records and Stores, Legal Department, Social Welfare Department and the Sports Department.

The consolidation of these crucial civic functions under a single Assistant Commissioner marks a notable administrative shift.

In another key development, Faisal Tatli, In-Charge Superintendent and Head of Department, has been given additional charge as Assistant Commissioner (Health and Sanitation). Besides handling the Health and Sanitation portfolio he will also supervise the Food Department, Construction Department and the Anti-Encroachment Department all of which are directly linked to public health management civic infrastructure and regulatory enforcement.

Meanwhile, Manik Jadhav Assistant Commissioner has been relieved of his responsibilities as Ward Officer Ward Committee No. 2. He has now been reassigned as Office Superintendent and given additional charge of the Census Department.

Replacing him, Vinod Sahebrao Manore, Assistant Commissioner (Administration), has been appointed as the new Assistant Commissioner for Ward Committee No. 2

The civic administration has clarified that the officers entrusted with additional responsibilities will not receive any extra salary or allowances.

However, they will be required to discharge all assigned duties with full accountability.

Sources within the civic body indicate that the timing of the reshuffle immediately after the new political leadership assumed charge suggests an effort to realign the administrative machinery with the priorities of the new dispensation.

While the municipal administration has officially termed the exercise a routine administrative decision, the scale and scope of the changes point towards a broader reorganisation within the corporation.

With several high-impact departments reassigned simultaneously, further administrative changes within BNMC are likely in the coming days. The development has now become a focal point of discussion in Bhiwandi’s civic and political landscape.

