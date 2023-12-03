Thane News: 'Depressed' Kalyan Bizman Kills Wife & 7-Yr-Old Son Due To Financial Problems; Arrested

Representational Photo |

Thane: In a harrowing incident in Kalyan, a 45-year-old businessman, Deepak Gaikwad, allegedly killed his wife, Ashwini Gaikwad and their seven-year-old son, Adhiraj, in their home on Friday. The motive behind the gruesome act is suspected to be financial troubles plaguing the family.

Local police's swift action led to the arrest of the accused in the Sambhaji Nagar area in Kalyan on Saturday. Deepak Gaikwad, who owns three toy gift shops and a finance company named Nidhi Research Finance, reportedly faced financial distress in recent times.

Accused Was Suffering From Depression

According to reports citing police sources, the Gaikwad couple often quarrelled and Deepak, grappling with depression, resorted to strangulating his wife and son. The tragic incident occurred at their residence in Om Deepalay Apartment in Rambaug Lane 3 around 1:30 pm.

After committing the murders, Gaikwad contacted a staff member, instructing them to inform a relative before fleeing. Upon discovering the crime scene, the police were alerted and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The investigation officer, Pradeep Patil planned an extensive operation which led to Gaikwad's arrest in Sambhaji Nagar.

Investigations revealed Gaikwad's financial struggles, with investors having entrusted significant sums, around ₹80 to 100 crore, in his finance company. He was allegedly unable to return investors' money for the past six months which sent shockwaves through the investor community.

Legal Action Taken In The Case

The accused's wife, Ashwini's relatives, her brother Vicky More, accused Deepak Gaikwad of harassment and financial coercion. They demand stringent action against him.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is set to appear in court this week, and the family, while mourning, awaits justice for the heinous crime committed against their loved ones.