Thane News: Absconding MCOCA Accused Vijay Tambat Arrested at Mumbai Airport

A notorious criminal, against whom the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been invoked, managed to escape the country, resulting in the issuance of a Lookout Circular (LOC). However, he was finally apprehended at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, according to a city police crime branch official.

The official identified the individual as Vijay Purushottam Salvi, also known as Vijay Tambat. He was among the accused in a case where charges were filed under the provisions of sections 385, 387, 120(B) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with MCOCA. The case is currently sub judice in the Special MCOCA Court in Thane.

Salvi had fled the country, and an LOC had been issued to track him down. Upon his arrival at Mumbai's International Airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the immigration officials detained him and handed him over to the Thane city police's crime branch.

Salvi had been wanted in connection with a case where notorious gangster Ravi Pujari, in 2017, had demanded Rs. 10 crore over the phone from Mahendra Pamnani, a builder from Roma Builders. Pujari had also threatened to harm him and sent sharpshooters to the builder's Thane office for an attack. During that incident, Salvi was one of the wanted individuals apprehended by the police. Due to his subsequent escape, he had been placed on the Lookout Circular.