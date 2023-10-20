 Thane News: Absconding MCOCA Accused Vijay Tambat Arrested at Mumbai Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Absconding MCOCA Accused Vijay Tambat Arrested at Mumbai Airport

Thane News: Absconding MCOCA Accused Vijay Tambat Arrested at Mumbai Airport

Salvi had fled the country, and an LOC had been issued to track him down. Upon his arrival at Mumbai's International Airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the immigration officials detained him and handed him over to the Thane city police's crime branch.

Prem MoreUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A notorious criminal, against whom the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been invoked, managed to escape the country, resulting in the issuance of a Lookout Circular (LOC). However, he was finally apprehended at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, according to a city police crime branch official.

The official identified the individual as Vijay Purushottam Salvi, also known as Vijay Tambat. He was among the accused in a case where charges were filed under the provisions of sections 385, 387, 120(B) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with MCOCA. The case is currently sub judice in the Special MCOCA Court in Thane.

Salvi had fled the country, and an LOC had been issued to track him down. Upon his arrival at Mumbai's International Airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the immigration officials detained him and handed him over to the Thane city police's crime branch.

Salvi had been wanted in connection with a case where notorious gangster Ravi Pujari, in 2017, had demanded Rs. 10 crore over the phone from Mahendra Pamnani, a builder from Roma Builders. Pujari had also threatened to harm him and sent sharpshooters to the builder's Thane office for an attack. During that incident, Salvi was one of the wanted individuals apprehended by the police. Due to his subsequent escape, he had been placed on the Lookout Circular.

Read Also
Mumbai: Crime branch fails to get MCOCA sanction against gangster Ravi Pujari in 2010 extortion case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor ₹25,000 After Rat Infestation Video Goes...

IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor ₹25,000 After Rat Infestation Video Goes...

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Held With Fake Passes At Garba, Likely To Face 7 Years Jail Term

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: 3 Rescued From Forced Prostitution,1 Held

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

Mumbai News: Viral Video Alleges Unnecessary Surgeries, Profit-Driven Treatments At City Hospitals

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted

CWC School Probe: BMC Staff Shunted