Thane News: 84 LPG Cylinders Seized In Bhiwandi Black Market Crackdown; Rationing Flying Squad Launches Action

Rationing department officials seize illegally stored LPG cylinders during a raid on a warehouse in Bhiwandi’s Valpada area | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 14: Authorities in Maharashtra have intensified their crackdown on LPG hoarding and black marketing amid concerns over possible fuel shortages triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a significant operation, the rationing department’s flying squad seized 84 LPG cylinders from an illegally stored stock in Bhiwandi and initiated legal action against those involved in the suspected black market network.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Controller of Rationing Prashant Kale of the Thane ‘F’ Division.

Raid conducted after tip-off

According to officials, the flying squad received specific information about unauthorized storage of LPG cylinders at a warehouse in Vardhman Compound located in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi taluka.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the squad laid a trap and carried out a surprise inspection at the premises. During the operation, officials found 84 LPG cylinders loaded in three tempos which were allegedly being stored and transported without proper authorization.

Cylinders from multiple companies seized

The seized cylinders belonged to different companies including Bharat Gas, Hindustan Petroleum, Go Gas and Gas One. Officials said the stock included both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders of different capacities such as 4 kg, 12 kg, 17 kg and 19 kg.

During verification, the squad found that 33 cylinders were filled while 51 were empty, indicating that the cylinders were likely being collected and stockpiled for illegal sale during the ongoing uncertainty surrounding gas supply.

Drivers detained, case registered

The operation was carried out by flying squad inspector Bhagwan Khanderao, along with Bhiwandi Rationing Officer Ratnadeep Sawant and team members Ganesh Harane and Manish Shastri.

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Two tempo drivers present at the location were detained for questioning. Officials said a case is being registered against them at Narpoli Police Station under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

Authorities have warned that strict action will continue against anyone involved in hoarding, illegal storage or black marketing of LPG cylinders.

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