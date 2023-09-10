Thane News: 6 Dead, 2 Injured As Elevator Plunges From 40-Storey Building In Balkum; Visuals Surface

Photo after elevator collapse | Vibhav Birwatkar/FPJ

In a tragic incident in Thane, six workers lost their lives when an elevator plunged from the 40-storey Runwal Eirene building in the Balkum area.

Two other workers sustained serious injuries and were promptly admitted to a private hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, local police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene, and the police are currently investigating the matter.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) in Thane, explained, "The accident occurred during waterproofing work on the roof of the recently completed 40-storey Runwal Eirene building next to Narayani School in Balkum. The tragic incident transpired when the lift's rope broke while the workers were descending after completing their work. Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the Balkum fire brigade, and Balkum Fire Brigade Station Officer Omkar Vaiti swiftly arrived at the scene with a team."

Furthermore, former local corporator Sanjay Bhoir, upon learning of the incident, rushed to the accident site and assisted in the rescue operation. The rescue team successfully extricated the workers trapped in the elevator.

Tadvi added, "Six workers tragically lost their lives on the spot in this accident, while two seriously injured workers were transferred to a private hospital. The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident."

(TW: Image could be disturbing for some viewers)

Names of injured and deceased in the accident:

Injured:

1)Sunil Kumar Das (M/ Age 21 years)

Deceased:

1) Mahendra Choupal (M / age 32 years)

2) Rupesh Kumar Das (M / Age 21 years)

3) Haroon Shaikh (M / 47 years)

4) Mithlesh (M/ 35 years)

5) Karidas (M/ 38 years)

6) Unknown (M

Police at the accident site | Vibhav Birwatkar/FPJ

