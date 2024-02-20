Thane News: 4 Held For Vandalising BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother's Office In Kalyan; Visuals Surface |

Thane: An incident of vandalism occurred at the offices of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and former councillor Abhimanyu Gaikwad in Kalyan said news reports. Following this incident, a case was registered at Kolsevadi police station, sparking a sensation in the area. Whether this incident is politically motivated or stems from other causes remains uncertain. While the police investigation is expected to unveil the truth, the incident continues to stir discussions in Kalyan East.

WATCH | Vandalism in the office of Abhimanyu Gaikwad, brother of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad in Kalyan, Maharashtra.



4 youths in police custody as case registered at Kolsevadi police station.



The motive behind the attack remains unclear.Police investigation underway.#Kalyan… pic.twitter.com/FSfAn7Cgkj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 20, 2024

2 Suspects At Large After Vandalism Act

According to available information, 5 to 6 unidentified miscreants vandalized the cable network office of Abhimanyu Gaikwad for unknown reasons. The incident occurred in the Tisgaon area of Kalyan East, where former councillor Abhimanyu Gaikwad's cable office is located. Sources report that the police have apprehended 4 individuals, while two others are believed to be on the run. The Kolsewadi police team is actively investigating the matter.

Police Gives Details On The Incident

Kolsewadi Police Inspector Sunil Gawli stated that two youths approached an employee's parked car outside the office, arousing suspicion of theft among the employees. An altercation ensued when the employees confronted the youths. Subsequently, the youths, along with accomplices, stormed into the office premises and vandalized it, assaulting the employees. Following the registration of the case, the police are continuing their investigation.

Recent Controversy Involving Abhimanyu Gaikwad's Brother

It's worth noting that a few days prior, Abhimanyu Gaikwad's brother and BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired upon Shinde faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. This incident resulted in Mahesh Gaikwad being hospitalised and the MLA being imprisoned.