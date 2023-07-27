 Thane News: 32-Year-Old Man Falls Into Overflowing Nullah In Kalwa, Gets Swept Away
Thane News: 32-Year-Old Man Falls Into Overflowing Nullah In Kalwa, Gets Swept Away

The incident took place when the man went fishing along with his few friends amid intense showers, said an officer from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) in Thane.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
32-Year-Old Man Falls Into Nullah

Thane: A 32-year-old man from Shanti Nagar in Kalwa was swept away in a swollen nullah near Retibunder creek at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalwa on Thursday, at around 11:35 am. The incident took place when the man went fishing along with his few friends amid intense showers, said an officer from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) in Thane.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "As per the information received at the disaster management cell room a 32-year-old man identified only as Dosa had gone near the Retibunder creek in Kalwa at around 11:30 am for fishing along with his friends. While fishing he was not able to gauze the water in the drain and tried to go inside and that time he lost the balance and fell into the nullah and got swept away."

Tadvi said, "Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team with one pick-up vehicle and fire brigade personnel with one jeep vehicle and one rescue vehicle along with Kalwa police personnel reached the spot. All the team conducted a search operation for about three hours at the site of the incident. As it was raining heavily and due to the large flow of water in the said drain the disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel temporarily stopped the search operation by taking the permission from Kalwa police personnel. We will again start the search operation on July 28 at around 8:30 am."

