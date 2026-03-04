Thane News: 2 Cars Damaged In Fire At Manpada’s Nepro Ground; No Injuries Reported

2 Cars Damaged In Fire At Manpada’s Nepro Ground; No Injuries Reported | AI - Representational Image

Thane: A fire incident involving two four-wheelers was reported earlier today at Nepro Ground, located opposite Tulja Bhavani Temple on Ghodbunder Road, Manpada. While the blaze caused significant property damage, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an emergency call regarding the blaze at approximately 11:03 AM from a local resident, Mr. Sanket.

Incident Overview

Emergency responders, including one pickup vehicle from the Disaster Management Cell and a fire engine and jeep from the Fire Department, were dispatched immediately to the site. Upon arrival, officials found two parked vehicles engulfed in flames.

Damage Assessment

According to official, the extent of the damage varies between the two vehicles involved:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (MH 43 BE 9224): Belonging to Mrs. Amruta Madhukar Gade, the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire, resulting in a total loss.

Mahindra XYLO (MH 04 GE 0094): Owned by Mr. Sandip Jadhav, this vehicle sustained minor external damage due to the heat and proximity to the primary blaze.

Response and Status

The fire was successfully extinguished through the coordinated efforts of the Thane Fire Brigade, RDMC personnel, and local residents who assisted before the heavy machinery arrived.

"The situation was brought under control swiftly, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles parked in the vicinity. There are no reported injuries to any civilians or rescue personnel," stated an official from the disaster management cell.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Authorities have confirmed that the area is now secure and the situation remains under control.

