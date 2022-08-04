Thane: New convenient e-peek pahani app available for farmers | Google Play Store

Thane: The e-peek pahani mobile app has been developed with important changes to make it easier and more convenient to use for the farmers. The revised mobile app has been made available to farmers from August 1. Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar appealed to all the farmers of Thane district to download the app on their mobile and complete the crop inspection of the Kharif season within the prescribed time.

While giving more information about the app Rajesh Narvekar said, "The revised mobile app included the latitude and longitude of the centre point of each group in the state, when the farmer takes a picture of the crop during crop inspection, the distance from the place of taking the picture to the centre point of that group will be displayed in the command. If the farmer is away from the selected group for crop inspection, a message about it will be shown in the mobile app. With this facility, it can be determined whether the crop has been photographed accurately or not."

Regarding the crops registered by the farmers through the e-peek pahani app, a self-declaration will be taken in the ordinance, and the e-peek inspection done by the farmers will be considered as self-certification and it will be reflected in village sample number 12. 10 percent of crop inspection done by farmers will be verified through Talathi. Talathi after verification will verify the entries with corrections if necessary and then reflect the same in Village Sample No.12.

A 'Help' button is provided in the app to resolve the issues faced while using the e-peek pahani mobile app. By clicking on it, frequently asked questions and their answers are given. By using this, farmers can solve the problems faced while using the app.

Narvekar said that every account holder should register his crop sowing through the e-peek Pahani app.

The e-crop inspection records will be essential for crop insurance and settlement of crop insurance claims, disbursement of crop loans, accurate compensation and proper assistance in case of crop loss due to natural calamities. The process of crop inspection for Kharif season 2022 started on 1st August 2022. For this, the revised e-peek Pahani mobile app revised version-2 is being made available on Google Play Store. All the farmers should download the app on their mobile and complete the crop inspection of the Kharif season on time appealed Narvekar.

Crop inspection recorded by farmers through e-peek Pahni mobile app can be corrected by themselves anytime within 48 hours. If the crop under the minimum base scheme is registered for e-crop inspection, the information of such a farmer will be given to the supply department through a web command and based on that, such a farmer will be automatically registered under the minimum base price scheme of the supply department. Therefore, farmers will not need to go to the purchase center and stand in a queue to register. Instead of the facility of registering the main crop and two secondary crops in this earlier mobile app, the facility of registering three secondary crops has been made available. Along with this, the facility of registering the date, season and area of secondary crop cultivation has also been provided. This will help in providing accurate information about the secondary crop.